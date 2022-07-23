KIWIGO (KGO) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $610,256.07 and $16,336.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
