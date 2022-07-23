Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

