KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Market Cap Tops $77,866.46

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 139.1% higher against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $77,866.46 and $1.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 554,745 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.