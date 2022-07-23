Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Kore Potash Price Performance

KP2 opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £39.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.51. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

