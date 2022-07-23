L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.