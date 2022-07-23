LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,805,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

