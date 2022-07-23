Lake Street Capital Boosts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $17.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $311.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

