Lamden Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $27,599.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

