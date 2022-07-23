Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.84.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $1,786,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 37,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.