Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.36%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
