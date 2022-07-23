Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.35. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 91,944 shares traded.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.