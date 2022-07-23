Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.35. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 91,944 shares traded.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.