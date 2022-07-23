LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.99. 4,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

