Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Trading Up 2.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 125,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 61,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
