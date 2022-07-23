Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Trading Up 2.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 125,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 61,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,469,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 82,790 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

