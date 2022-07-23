Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Up 1.2 %

LEN stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 51.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

