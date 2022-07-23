Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SUSA stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

