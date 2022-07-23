Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,596,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $42.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.