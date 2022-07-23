Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 4,541 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average is $173.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

