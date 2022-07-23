Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 6,292 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,963,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $109.85.

