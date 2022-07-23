Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $375,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.