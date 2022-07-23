Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $506,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.