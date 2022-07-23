Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $635,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

