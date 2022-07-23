Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.55. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina Profile



Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

