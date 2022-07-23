Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

