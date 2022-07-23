Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

