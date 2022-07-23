Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given New €15.30 Price Target at Citigroup

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to €15.30 ($15.45) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FINMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.