Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Up 1.5%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.69 ($7.76) and last traded at €7.61 ($7.68). 92,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.50 ($7.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEO. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($9.60) target price on Leoni in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.10) target price on Leoni in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Leoni Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.81. The firm has a market cap of $244.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Stories

