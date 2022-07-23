Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Stories

