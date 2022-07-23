LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,700,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.