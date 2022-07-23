Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.88.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

