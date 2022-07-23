Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 829 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

