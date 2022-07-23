Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

