Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingredion worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.