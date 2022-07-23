Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

