Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.