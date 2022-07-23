Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

