Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $83.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

