Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Down 12.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 46,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

