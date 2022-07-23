Lightning Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $26,396.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,481.26 or 0.99993914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

