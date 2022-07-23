Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Linde stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.54. 1,203,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.52 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

