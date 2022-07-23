LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.