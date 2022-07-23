LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LKQ worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

