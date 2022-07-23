LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 23,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 49,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

LMP Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $142,560. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LMP Automotive stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMPX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.21% of LMP Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

