L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Lowered to €333.00 at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €350.00 ($353.54) to €333.00 ($336.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($439.39) to €400.00 ($404.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($398.99) to €385.00 ($388.89) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($414.14) to €421.00 ($425.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($419.19) to €405.00 ($409.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($262.63) to €282.00 ($284.85) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.67.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

