Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,756 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:LPX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
