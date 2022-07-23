Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.87. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

