Lundin Mining (LUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.7 %
Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.
In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
