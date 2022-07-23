Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded to Hold at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.41.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

LUN opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.94. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Insiders acquired a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

