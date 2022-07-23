M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.61

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.61 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.06). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 226 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

M Winkworth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.96 million and a P/E ratio of 907.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.57.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at M Winkworth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

In other M Winkworth news, insider Simon Agace acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,458 ($1,742.98).

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

