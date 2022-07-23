MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$29.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

