MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$26.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

MAG stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.88. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.