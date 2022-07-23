Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $4.10. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,229 shares trading hands.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $800.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

